Karan Patel's Twitter Account Gets Hacked; Actor Takes To Instagram To Notify Fans

Television actor Karan Patel recently took to Instagram to let his fan know that someone 'chose to' hack his old Twitter account. The actor also added that he wanted to let his fans know before any 'scandal' arose. Take a look at his post and read more updates regarding the actor.

Karan Patel’s Twitter account gets hacked

Pic Credit: Karan Patel's Instagram

Karan Patel recently shared a story on Instagram explaining the whole hacking ordeal. He first mentioned that someone had chosen to steal his old Twitter handle. Karan then added that he was letting his fans know about this before any scandal was created in his name. He finally let his followers know that he had a new account.

Karan Patel is very active on his social media accounts, especially Instagram. He often uploads workout-related content and shares his progress all the time. In his last post, fans can see the toned back of the actor. Karan Patel is standing with dumbbells in his hands. The actor added a quote as his caption, the quote read ' A back humble enough to acknowledge a pat and strong enough to survive a stab'. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans can see Karan sitting in a car and looking out. The picture has been clicked on a sunny day and a golden tint can be seen in the post. Karan is also sporting sunglasses. Karan added a funny caption where he mentioned the picture was old, but his post was new. Take a look at his post:

On the work front, Karan Patel was seen in the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The shows cast included Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. After this, he was recently seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He performed quite well in the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Karan Patel's Instagram

