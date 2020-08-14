Karan Singh Grover Opens Up About Exiting 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'; Read To Know More

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Singh Grover recently revealed why he exited from the show. Grover played the role of Mr. Bajaj in the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that he did not want to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 however, he had to do so because of some circumstances.

Karan said that he quit the show because the makers had to resume the shoot immediately. He also said that he would still be a part of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 if Mr. Bajaj’s character wouldn’t be required immediately. However, Grover did not express any disappointment about the same. Grover could understand that the team had to resume the shoot.

The actor also said that he missed playing the role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Grover called his Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 fans ‘angels’ and said that they had showered unconditional love on him. He also said that they often reached out to him via mail or messages.

About the release of his latest web series called Dangerous, Karan Singh Grover said that he maintained a professional relationship with wife Bipasha Basu on the sets. Karan Singh Grover also spoke about how the industry was involved with the introduction of thriving web-series and movie releases on streaming platforms.

Talking about his journey as an actor, Karan Singh Grover said that he had been quite lucky. He said that he did not need anyone to believe in him and that he relied on his own abilities.

Addressing the topic of mental health, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor said that it was important to ‘express’ as well as ‘accept’ such problems. He said that when famous personalities discussed such topics it also inspired other people to open about such things without any fear. He also stated the importance of mental health and said that these issues needed to be addressed more often.

Karan Singh Grover’s Show:

Karan Singh Grover has actively been promoting his latest web series Dangerous on Instagram. The thriller series also stars actor Bipasha Basu in the lead role. You can check out some of the Instagram posts here.

Promo Image Source: Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram

