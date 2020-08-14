'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Sahil Anand To Leave The Show, Read To Know More

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most-watched Hindi television shows, created by Ekta Kapoor. The show premiered on September 25, 2018, and airs on Star Plus. It features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Patel in pivotal roles. According to reports of Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan had recently decided to leave the show. Now, Sahil Anand has also decided to quit the popular TV show. Read on:

Actor Sahil Anand to leave 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'?

As per reports, Parth Samthaan had decided to leave Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He plays the role of Anurag in the show. The production team of the film reportedly had some discussions with the actor, however, the actor is quite sure about the decision that he made. Now, according to the publication, Sahil Anand is also following the footsteps of the Samthaan. He plays the role of Anupam on the show. As per the reports, Sahil will be quitting the show and has decided to move ahead with other projects.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the 2018 TV show, earlier, featured Karan Singh Grover essaying the role of Rishabh Bajaj, however, he was later replaced by actor Karan Patel. Apart from that, Hina Khan, who was playing the role of Komolika Chaubey, was later replaced. The role is now played by Aamna Sharif.

It is known that Kasautii Zindagii Kay opened with an overwhelming response from critics and viewers, and within a week it achieved massive popularity. The Hindi TV show has received positive reviews from the viewers as well as critics. It also received several awards and accolades including Kalakar Awards, Indian Telly Awards, Gold Awards, Asian Viewers Television Awards, among many others. The show is also available in the Kannada language titled Premaloka.

