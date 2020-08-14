'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update August 14: Anurag & Prerna Meet Because Of Kukki

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an Ekta Kapoor show which is written by Anil Nagpal. The soap opera stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. KZK's first episode premiered on Star Plus of September 25, 2018. The heartthrob of the television world, Parth Samthaan plays Anurag Basu, while Erica Fernandes plays Prerna Sharma in this daily soap. Read to find out what happened in today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update August 14, 2020

In today's episode, Komolika asks Samidha to accompany Priyanka to her house. Samidha agrees while Komolika asks about Prerna to her. Samidha says that she likes her a lot and is all-praise about Prerna. Soon, Komolika realises that Prerna's weakness is Samidha. Later, Priyanka tells Komolika that Anurag could've called her instead of visiting her. As soon as she hears Anurag's name, Komolika gets shocked and asks her how she knows him. Before Priyanka can reveal anything, Samidha runs into the house again, saying a girl got injured while playing. Thus, Priyanka rushes to help her while Komolika gets annoyed.

On the other side, Kukki is seen crying as the principal rusticated her. Soon Kaushik comes to see her and she starts weeping louder, saying that she didn’t cheat. So, Kaushik feels guilty and leaves from there. While Kaushik feels bad for Kukki, Monish asks him to be happy as Kukki is their enemy. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Samidha help the injured girl but an irritated Komolika wants to know the relation between Priyanka and Anurag. Thus, she reveals that he has been making donations to an orphanage for 8 years. Having collected all the necessary details, Komolika leaves the place.

Meanwhile, Prerna asks Kukki why she was sad and the latter speaks about her rustication to Prerna. She consoles Kukki and asks her to trust her. She then takes Kukki to the principal. On the other hand, the principal had already called Anurag asking him to visit him regarding something important. Both Prerna-Kukki and Anurag reach the school at the same time. However, Kukki and Prerna meet the principal, who blames the younger one of cheating. Prerna stands in support of Kukki and the principal asks her for evidence. Later, Prerna requests the watchman to help Kukki when Anurag shows up. Both of them get shocked by seeing each other.

