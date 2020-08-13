'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For Aug 13: Komolika Discovers Prerna's Weakness

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is created by Ekta Kapoor and penned by Anil Nagpal. The show features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover Aamna Sharif, and Karan Patel in key roles. The show premiered on September 25, 2018. It stars Parth Samthaan in the role of Anurag Basu; Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma; Hina Khan/ Aamna Sharif portray the role of Komolika Chaubey; while Karan Singh Grover plays Rishabh Bajaj. Read to know Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update for August 13, 2020:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update August 13, 2020

In the last episode, Prerna asks Anurag to take an exit from the house after he disrespects Shivani and her. On the other hand, Komolika acts innocent in front of Anurag and he warns Ronit about some serious consequences. August 13th episode starts with Komolika who asks Ronit whether he wants to cause harm to Prerna and they should do something about it. Meanwhile, Prerna gets to know about Bajaj leaving for some business trip. Bajaj, on the other hand, starts thinking that he too, like Prerna, likes Basu.

Prerna tells Bajaj to meet Kukki before he leaves for his business trip, however, Bajaj does not agree. Kukki who stands far away gets disappointed. Prerna then starts thinking about Bajaj's behaviour and wonders why he does not behave the same with Kukki as they used to during their childhood.

On the other hand, Kukki meets Kaushik, however, she does not react upon seeing him. Kaushik thinks she is throwing tantrums by doing so. He then asks Kukki's friend to know the reason for her mood. Later, Kukki is called at the office of the Principal.

Meanwhile, Ronit goes to Komolika and tells her about Prerna's donations to the orphanage. Komolika tells him to discover the truth behind the donations. She then learns about Prerna's weak point -- that is Samidha. Later, Anurag talks with Mr Basu. After a while, Kaushik gets to know about Kukki's principal accusing her of leaking some question papers. Kaushik recollects the time when he leaked the papers. On the other hand, the principal asks Kukki to bring her parents to the office.

Meanwhile, Komolika visits orphanage, and there, the staff member praises Prerna's donations. Komolika calls the lady stuff for some work. She further goes and meets Samidha, following which the episode ends.

