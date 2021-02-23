Karan Singh Grover's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'KZK' Actor

Actor Karan Singh Grover rings in his 39th birthday today, i.e. February 23, 2021. Karan, who kickstarted his career in showbiz as a model in 2004, went on to not only carve a niche for himself in the television industry but also the Hindi film industry. The 39-year-old became a household name after starring in multiple widely-popular television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai to name a few. Thus, on Karan Singh Grover's birthday, here's a trivia quiz for all his ardent fans out there to test their knowledge about everything from Karan Singh Grover's personal life to Karan Singh Grover's serial and Karan Singh Grover's movie.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Karan Singh Grover's quiz

1) After being born in New Delhi, do you in which city of Saudi Arabia did Karan Singh Grover's family moved to when he was young?

Riyadh

Jeddah

Tabuk

Al Khobar

2) From which college of Mumbai did Karan Singh Grover pursue his degree in Hotel Management?

IHM Mumbai

Kohinoor College of Hotel Management

National Institute of Hospitality and Aviation Management

Rizvi College of Hotel Management

3) How old was Karan Singh Grover when he kickstarted his modelling career by participating in the "Gladrags Manhunt Contest"?

20

21

22

23

4) Karan Singh Grover marked his debut in the Indian television industry by appearing in which television show?

Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag

Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Solhah Singaarr

5) Karan Singh Grover became a household name after essaying the role of whom in 2005's "Kasautii Zindagii Kay"?

Moloy Basu

Sharad Gupta

Anupam Sengupta

Shekhar Sharma

6) In which season of Colors TV's "Jhalak Dikhhla Ja" did Karan Singh Grover participate?

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

7) Karan Singh Grover set foot into the Hindi film industry by starring in which Bollywood movie?

Hate Story 3

Alone

Creature 3D

Hate Story 4

8) In which year did Karan Singh Grover marry his first wife and TV actor, Shraddha Nigam?

2006

2007

2008

2009

9) After separating from second wife Jennifer Winget in 2014, Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bipasha Basu in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

10) Which web-series marked Karan Singh Grover's digital debut?

BOSS: Baap of Special Services

Dangerous

Special OPS

Hostages

Answers to Karan Singh Grover's birthday quiz:

Al Khobar IHM Mumbai 22 Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi Sharad Gupta Season 3 Alone 2008 2016 BOSS: Baap of Special Services

