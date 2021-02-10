Karan Singh Grover Starrer 'Qubool Hai 2.0' Teaser Released, Find Out The Release Date

The much-awaited sequel of the popular show Qubool Hai is going to start streaming soon on Zee 5. The original lead pair of the show, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will be seen once again as their characters Asad and Zoya respectively. The Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser released on Youtube today. Read on to know more about it.

Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser released

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai was one of the most popular serials on television and much to the surprise of its ardent fans, the show is coming back with its second instalment. The teaser of the sequel released today on Youtube and was shared by the lead pair on their Instagram handles as well. The teaser starts with Surbhi Jyoti's character Zoya running away, wearing white bridal trousseau, and Karan Singh Grover making a dashing entry in his car. The teaser further shows the two characters lovestruck with each other as they meet each other at several places. The title track of the series played in the background throughout the one-minute long video, which you can see here.

Qubool Hai 2.0 release date

The show will premiere on March 12, 2021, on the streaming platform Zee 5. The lead actors of the series Karan and Surbhi took to Instagram to share several glimpses of their shoot from Serbia. Qubool Hai 2.0 cast includes Karan as Asad and Surbhi as Zoya Farooqui respectively, as their characters from the first instalment of the show. The plot of the series is based on the dramatic love life of Asad and Zoya. Actor Karan Singh also shared the poster of the show on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya". Take a look at it below.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti also took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her co-star Karan from Serbia. Her caption read, "All we need is love💖 Qubool hai 2 @zee5premium" Jyoti and Karan could be seen wearing black jackets and posed in front of a lake at night time. You can see her Instagram post here.

Image Credits: Still from the teaser

