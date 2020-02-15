'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | February 14: Suman's Bail Is Granted

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update February 14

The episode started with Rohit getting shocked on seeing Sonakshi dancing in the party. Sonakshi gets a call from her lawyer later and asked her to arrange for Suman’s bail. Later in the party, Anil told Rohit and his friends that he has arranged for a surprise for them. Sonakshi came on the stage and started dancing on Dilbar but a veil covered her face. As Rohit and his friends looked on, Sonakshi removed her veil, she got shocked seeing Rohit there and vice versa. Both recalled their words to each other.

Everybody told Anil that he was not there for a year but he should know that the woman whom he hired was Rohit’s ex-wife. Sonakshi said she would finish her performance. Suddenly, Rohit said that Anil should have called a younger actor rather than a boring one, taunting Sonakshi.

Anil apologised to Rohit saying he did not know Sonakshi was his ex-wife. Rohit, however, said it was fine but he could not see her dancing and thought to himself that he would not let her get embarrassed like that. He told Anil that he was leaving but Anil asked him not to. Anil said he would ask Sonakshi to leave. He went and told Sonakshi that he could not upset Rohit and asked her to leave. She looked at Rohit once and left.

The next morning, Munya asked Sonakshi if she was going to court. Sonakshi confessed that she did not know what to do since she could not pay the lawyer’s fees. But just then the lawyer came and told her that he would fight Suman’s case since Sonakshi had sent the Rs 4 lakh through Sumit. Sumit came there too and asked Sonakshi that why did she not ask him for help. Sonakshi replied that she had already asked enough favours from him. They left for the court.

At the hearing, Sonakshi and Pari looked on as the lawyer applied for Suman’s bail. He requested that the judge that Suman has a heart condition and showed her medical records. The judge was about to give his verdict when Rohit came and said that he had evidence against Suman. The lawyer explained that Rohit was Suman’s ex-son-in-law.

Rohit stood in the witness box and accused Suman of being a greedy woman. He also said that last month he was in London and had a meeting with Goyal. The latter built a residential complex for the rich. But his statement actually helped Suman get a bail. However, this was only Rohit’s ploy to help Suman.

The judge accepted Suman’s plea for bail and dismissed the court. Suman hugged Sonakshi and Pari. She asked Pari to go with Suman and complete the bail formalities while she had a talk with Rohit. Sonakshi asked Rohit to fight with her if he had a problem but not to trouble her mother. He replied that now Sonakshi would understand how it felt if someone’s mother was hurt.

Rohit told that Suman had ruined Veena’s life. Nishi and Naren were right about them that they are just gold diggers. He would never leave any chance to get revenge from them. As Rohit sat in the car, Sonakshi wondered to herself that she could not believe they loved each other at some time. Later, Rohit is seen crying and drinking. The episode ended here.

