Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

It seems like every day, there’s a brand-new challenge storming the social media. It all started when Dolly Parton posted a photo compilation of four versions of herself – which were represented by possible profile photos she would use or how differently the same person would act on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder. Taking to Instagram, Dolly began the Dolly Parton challenge that took social media by storm.

The Dolly Parton Challenge:

For LinkedIn, Dolly Parton looked fresh in a checked blazer, while for Tinder she put a super-sensual avatar of herself. The Dolly Parton Challenge went so viral that many celebs tried it. From Karan Wahi to Masaba Gupta everyone attempted the Dolly Parton Challenge.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Instagram Is Apt For Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook Challenge

Here is a compilation of celebs trying the Dolly Parton Challenge:

Karan Wahi

ALSO READ| Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Close Bond With Actor Karan Wahi, Says 'We Go Back A Long Way'

Masaba Gupta

ALSO READ| Karan Wahi To Tie The Knot With Ladylove Uditi Singh Soon? The Actor Spills The Beans

Shraddha Arya

ALSO READ| From Karan Wahi's Bond With Dhawan To Krushna's Throwback, Here's The TV News Highlights

Maniesh Paul

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Offer Denied By Karan Wahi For THIS Reason. Read More Here

ALSO READ| 'Remix' TV Show: From Karan Wahi To Shweta Gulati, Check How The Cast Look Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.