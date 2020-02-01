Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

Television News

Dolly Parton challenge has taken social media by storm. Here is a list of celebs, like Karan Wahi, and others who tried the challenge

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
karan wahi

It seems like every day, there’s a brand-new challenge storming the social media. It all started when Dolly Parton posted a photo compilation of four versions of herself – which were represented by possible profile photos she would use or how differently the same person would act on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder. Taking to Instagram, Dolly began the Dolly Parton challenge that took social media by storm.

The Dolly Parton Challenge:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

For LinkedIn, Dolly Parton looked fresh in a checked blazer, while for Tinder she put a super-sensual avatar of herself. The Dolly Parton Challenge went so viral that many celebs tried it. From Karan Wahi to Masaba Gupta everyone attempted the Dolly Parton Challenge.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Instagram Is Apt For Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook Challenge

Here is a compilation of celebs trying the Dolly Parton Challenge:

Karan Wahi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on

ALSO READ| Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Close Bond With Actor Karan Wahi, Says 'We Go Back A Long Way'

Masaba Gupta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

ALSO READ| Karan Wahi To Tie The Knot With Ladylove Uditi Singh Soon? The Actor Spills The Beans

Shraddha Arya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

ALSO READ| From Karan Wahi's Bond With Dhawan To Krushna's Throwback, Here's The TV News Highlights

Maniesh Paul

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Offer Denied By Karan Wahi For THIS Reason. Read More Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

ALSO READ| 'Remix' TV Show: From Karan Wahi To Shweta Gulati, Check How The Cast Look Now

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
CENTRE EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN WITH BAHI-KHATA
US TRAVEL ADVISORY
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA