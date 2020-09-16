'Shararat' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Shararat is one of the most popular Indian TV shows of all time. The plot of the show revolved around the story of three generations of friendly witches. Launched in the year 2003, it had a long run of four years. The series was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. As part of our flashback series, let us look at the star cast of the popular show.

Shararat Cast

Farida Jalal

Farida Jalal played the lead role in the show Shararat. She played the role of Sushma "Nani" Mehra. She even portrayed the role of Radha's mother, Suraj's mother-in-law, Jiya, and Jay's Nani and was even shown as the 1st Indian Fairy. Besides this, she has even acted in many Bollywood films like Bobby, Henna, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Soldier, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more.

Poonam Narula

Poonam Narula started her career on the small screen. She is known for her roles in popular television shows like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nach Baliye, among others. In Shararat, she played the role of Radha Malhotra, Suraj's wife, Jiya, and Jay's mother, Dhruv's mother-in-law, Sushma's daughter and was the 2nd Indian Fairy. She was part of the show from 2003 to 2004.

Eva Grover

Eva Grover is known for playing supporting roles in numerous Bollywood films and soap operas. She even acted as a lead in Khottey Silken, which was released in the year 1998. Eva Grover played the role of Radha Malhotra after Poonam left the show. Eva was part of the show from 2005 to 2006.

Mahesh Thakur

Mahesh Thakur is a well-known actor who has played many memorable roles in films, TV serials, and web series. He played one of the most crucial roles in the show -- of Dr. Suraj Malhotra. Some of his other major works include Hum Saath Saath Hai, Satya 2, Jai Ho, Tu Tu Main Main, Ishqbaaz, and many more.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is an actor, producer, and designer. He starred in various TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2, and many more. He even featured in the films Kismat Konnection and Mumbai 125 KM. In Shararat, he played the role of Dhruv, Jiya's husband, Jay's brother-in-law, Suraj, and Radha's son-in-law.

