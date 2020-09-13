Similarities Between 'Shararat' And US Sitcom 'Sabrina-The Teenage Witch'

Karanvir Bohra is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He has starred in several shows like Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Dil Se Dua and Naagin 2. However, the actor is most popular among his fans for his character Dhruv from the fantasy show Shararat. Shararat which aired from 2003 to 2006 is loosely based on the American sitcom Sabrina- The Teenage Witch. Check out the similarities between both the shows.

Similarities between Shararat and Sabrina

Shararat revolved around three generations of women who use their superpowers to solve their daily problems. Jiya, who is played by Shruti Seth, receives magical powers on her 18th birthday, however, she is unaware of it. The show features Poonam Narula and Farida Jalal who play the role of Jiya’s mother and grandmother respectively. They are responsible for teaching Jiya how to use her magical powers. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra who essays the role of Dhruv, is Jiya’s college friend and also her secret crush. The show revolves around Jiya’s life, her use of magic to solve issues and how she tries to impress her crush.

On the other hand, Sabrina- The Teenage Witch is based on the life of Sabrina played by Melissa Joan Hart who on her 16th birthday, discovers that she is a witch. As she tries to use her power to get things done, Sabrina ends up creating chaos. Sabrina lives with her 600-year-old aunts Hilda and Zelda played by Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick who train Sabrina to use her powers correctly while also giving her moral advice. Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey Kinkle played by Nate Richert is unaware of the fact that she is a witch. The show revolves around how Sabrina tries to keep the balance between being a teenager and her magical life.

Karanvir Bohra's other shows

Karanvir Bohra has also featured in several other shows like Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Dil Se Di Dua, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. Apart from TV shows, Karanvir has also featured in movies such as Kismat Konnection and Mumbai 125 KM. Karanvir Bohra has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster and emerged as the 4th runner up in the show Bigg Boss 12.

Image Credits: sabrina_the_teenage_witch Instagram/ Still from Shararat

