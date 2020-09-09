Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth And Others Pose Together With Their 'Shararat Family'

Shruti Seth took fans on a trip down memory lane with her recent post on social media. The actor posted a reunion picture of the Shararat cast and fans absolutely loved the post. Over the years, the show has seen an increasing love for the actors and the characters they played.

Despite being released back in 2003, the show still receives praises from viewers. The actors have been complimented till date for their performance on the show due to the fun nature and the jolly outlook the show had. Thus watching the family of Shararat sit together was a reunion fest fans loved to see.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra And Wife Teejay Sidhu Get Ready To Welcome Baby #3

'Shararat' family reunites, Shruti Seth feels grateful

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Shares BTS From Their 2nd Pregnancy Announcement Post'

The show ran for over 3 years completing over 190 episodes. Fans would love watching the show and showered the reunion post with love through the comments section. The actors also went on to win several accolades for their performances and gained tremendous recognition soon enough.

Thus, when Shruti Seth shared the picture fans reminisced the good times they had while watching the show and how much they enjoyed it. Farida Jalal, Karanvir Bohra, Simple Kaul, and many more were seen in the picture. The major cast of the film appeared to be seated at the dining table and thus fans loved to watch them in the beautifully captured picture.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra-Shruti Seth Starrer 'Shararat' Was Loosely Based On THIS American Show?

Shruti Seth then went on to caption the image as My Shararat Family. She then remarked it as the best show of her career and revealed that it was due to Shararat that she got several praises. She also hinted that she still receives praises for the show even today.

However, Shruti Seth mentioned that the most important that the show gave her was a loving and supportive family just like her own real-life family. The actor then expressed her gratitude to the cast of Shararat and said that she feels like she would never find the bond they share with each other anywhere else. She closed the caption by mentioning that she is grateful for the cast members and then went on to tag them in the picture along with a few hashtags.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Releases His First Music Video ‘Changing For Good’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.