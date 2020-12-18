Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Pic With Pregnant Wife Teejay Sidhu As His Quarantine Ends

Television actor Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram to share another picture with pregnant wife Teejay Sidhu. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome their third child. As the eve of Christmas 2020 approaches, the couple is getting all the more excited for welcoming the new born. In the photo shared by the Bohra on his official Instagram handle on December 17, 2020, the couple is enjoying at home with Christmas themed sippers. This picture of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu garnered a lot of affectionate comments from fans and followers. Here's the post shared by Karanvir Bohra.

Karanvir Bohra's Christmas 2020 post

In the photo shared by Karanvir Bohra, the actor is lying on the bed and hunching over and peeking into the camera from behind his wife. Teejay is smiling at the camera with her one hand on Karanvir's shoulder and the other on which her cheek is rested. She is wearing a Santa Claus hat, and Karanvir has supposedly drawn a comic face smiley on her baby bump. Two Christmas themed sippers are placed on the bed: one being on Karanvir's hand and the other pointed towards the baby bump. Teejay is wearing a sports tee and sweat pants, while Karanvir is clad in a sweatshirt.

The caption added to the post suggests that Karanvir is happy as his quarantine period is over and he can now "officially touch his wife and kids". He is elated as he says he is ready to "unleash the father" in him.

Fans' Reactions to the Post

Fans commented on the post in huge numbers and complimented the photography skills and their poses too and said: "it turned out great and cute". The post got a lot of hearts and welcoming emoji reactions and many people wrote "love you" as they sent their warm wishes to the couple for Christmas. Celebrities like Rajniesh Duggal, Srishty Rode and Ashmit Patel posted heartwarming comments and expressed that they loved and missed the couple very much.

