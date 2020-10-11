Karanvir Bohra Begins Shooting For His Upcoming Movie 'Kutubminar' In Dehradhun

Karanvir Bohra is not only a very popular artist in the Indian television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Karanvir Bohra never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, the actor revealed through his social media that he has begun shooting for his upcoming movie, whose mahurat was inaugurated by Dehradun's Chief Minister. Read ahead to know more about Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming movie.

Karanvir Bohra begins shooting for his upcoming movie

Recently, on October 1, 2020, Karanvir Bohra took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that he has begun shooting for his upcoming movie, Kutubminar in Dehradun. Through the post shared on the internet, the actor also revealed that the mahurat ritual for the movie has been inaugurated by Dehradun's Chief Minister.

In the post, Karanvir Bohra and many other cast members of the movie can be seen standing with the Chief Minister. All the people in the picture have taken care to follow the safety measures and can be seen wearing a facemask. Karanvir Bohra captioned the picture, “Started our new film #kutubminar in #dehradun (maintaining safety)... honourable chief minister @tsrawatbjp giving the #mahurat shot. With @imsanjaimishra @raaj_aashoo @panchamsingh10”.

Kutubminar is going to be Karanvir Bohra’s second movie, after Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna in 2019. The movie cast Karanvir Bohra, Minisha Lamba, Tridha Choudhary and Sanjay Mishra as the lead characters. The upcoming movie seems to be unique, out of the box and one that will keep the viewers entertained throughout.

Karanvir Bohra has stayed in the news recently as he has started an initiative called 'Kushal Mangal', for raising mental awareness in the country. The actor felt the need for an initiative like this, after the untimely demise of his friend Kushal Punjabi, who passed away in December 2019. Karanvir reportedly put forward his views about the increasing cases of depression, anxiety, suicides amongst the young generation of today.

As per the report on Pinkvilla.com, the actor recently took to his social media to start a series called Kushal Mangal. Through this initiative, the actor speaks about how mental health issues can be tackled and taken care of. In an interaction with the same entertainment portal, Karanvir shared that mental health has somehow always taken a backseat in the country. The actor spoke about the rising number of cases leading to depression, suicide, anxiety and more.

