Karanvir Bohra's Twin Daughters Trouble Him As He Attempts To Kiss Wife Teejay; Watch

On October 6, popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring his twin daughters and wife Teejay Sidhu. In the video, Karanvir and Teejay are seen posing for a family picture along with their daughters. Amid the same, Karanvir's daughters, Vienna and Bella, stole the attention as they started troubling the former while he attempted to give a peck to mom Teejay.

In the video, as soon as Karanvir and Teejay's daughters notice that father Karanvir was showering love on mother Teejay, Bella, who is sitting in Teejay's lap, pushes Karanvir's face. As the video progresses, it is seen how his attempt has upset his daughter Vienna and Bella. Later, to make up for the same, Bohra promises to get slime for them. Meanwhile, Instagramming the video-post, Bohra wrote, "No one can kiss minute when the #moralpolice is around... Woe! is me ðŸ¤ªI miss you guys, jaldi aajao". Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a few hours, the video-post has managed to garner more than 28k views; and is still counting. Many from his 2M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other side, a section of fans adored KV's daughters. A fan wrote, "Bella is Bella.. Show stealer" while another asserted, "Bella is very jealous of you and does not let you kiss her mother or her sister". Meanwhile, another section of fans was impressed with KV as he used a few Marwadi words in the video.

Karanvir Bohra's twin daughters

Interestingly, Bohra and Sidhu, who tied the knot back in 2006, welcomed their twin daughters in 2017. Recently, in August, the couple announced that they are all set to become parents once again. In a brief Instagram post, the Naagin 2 actor wrote, "Children enter the world through us, but the plan is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings." In the photo, shirtless Karanvir was seen posing for the shot with Teejay. The picture featured them making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together.

