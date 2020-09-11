Kushal Tandon Corrects Karanvir Bohra As He Messes Up With Surnames, Says 'I Am Not Dead'

Actor Karanvir Bohra started an initiative called Kushal Mangal, for raising mental awareness in the country. On September 10, the actor took to his Twitter and expressed that he felt glad he started the initiative on Suicide Prevention Day. "I loved #KushalTandon so much," Karanvir Bohra tweeted.

Kushal Tandon was quick to notice that Karanvir Bohra had mistakenly typed his name in the tweet instead of late actor Kushal Punjabi's name. Replying to his Twitter thread, Kushal Tandon wrote, "main zinda hoon I am not dead." As soon as Karanvir Bohra caught a glimpse of his goof-up, in another tweet, he clarified that it was a typo mistake. "Sorry not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi .....typo," Karanvir Bohra tweeted.

Karanvir mistakenly types Kushal Tandon instead of Kushal Punjabi

Also Read |'Naagin 5' New Promo: Surbhi Chandna Promises A Gripping Twist In Tale; Watch Video

Also Read |Karanvir Bohra Begins Initiative For Mental Health Awareness; Says 'now Is The Time'

Kushal Tandon's Twitter thread

main zinda hoon I am not dead ðŸ™ƒ https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

More so, Karanvir Bohra also apologised to Kushal Tandon in another tweet. He once again clarified that he was sorry and added that it was a typo. Karanvir further tweeted that he loves Tandon too. "I love you too and you know that."

Adding a fun remark, the Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actor assumed it was actor Nikitin Dheer, who sent his tweet to Kushal Tandon. Arjun Bijlani also took a fun dig at Bohra and wrote, "U mean #kushalpunjabi."

Lastly, Kushal Tandon poked fun at Karanvir Bohra by asking him to not drink more as the latter has a baby coming. Karanvir and wife Teejay Sidhu broke the big news on August 28 as they announced they are expecting a third child. The duo shared a series of pictures on social media, in which, Teejay flaunted her baby bump.

Also Read |Karanvir Bohra stands with Ankita Lokhande, bemoans 'individuals taking personal jibes'

About Karanvir's Kushal Mangal

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Karanvir Bohra opened up about his new initiative titled Kushal Mangal. Karanvir shared that mental health has somehow always taken a backseat in the country. The actor spoke about the rising number of cases leading to depression, suicide, anxiety and more. The actor continued that after having experienced the loss of his good friend Kushal Punjabi, he realised that such mind related issues due to which drastic steps like suicide are taken, need to be openly addressed, taken up and worked on. Karan began this initiative with Reena Jabran.

Also Read |Kushal Tandon on being away from the small screen: 'I never had any fear of missing out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.