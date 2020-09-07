Karanvir Bohra Releases His First Music Video ‘Changing For Good’

Television actor Karanvir Bohra who has always managed to impress the audience with his acting skills, is excited about the launch of his first music video Changing For Good. The song which released recently is about nature taking over and humans becoming a secondary species. The music video, which also features his wife Teejay Sandhu and daughters Bella & Vienna, has been produced by the actor himself along with Deepak Pachory.

While talking about the song, the actor who recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 said that “The lockdown has made us think and re-think our strategies in terms of our work, life, and ideation. It has made us look at the world differently. It has made us realize how small and insignificant we are in front of Mother Nature and that we need to give it more respect and care for it”. After Karanvir posted the announcement of the song online, the actor received support from, Karan Singh Grover, Gauhar Khan, Raj Kundra, Anita Hassanandani, Aalim Hakim, Harsh Limbachiya, Raj Nayak, and more. The song sung by Shafaat Ali, Daniya Ali, the video also features actors Sidharth Nigam, Anushka Sen, Rits Badiani and Nagma Mirajka.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are proud parents of two adorable twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. Now, much to the happiness of their fans, the couple has announced that they are all set to become parents once again. Karanvir took to his social media to share the happy news with his fans and friends from the TV industry. Sometime back, while announcing the exciting news, Karanvir shared a beautiful picture with Teejay on his social media.

The picture has them making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. The couple is all smiles and excited in the lovely picture of embracing parenthood again. The Saubhagyavati Bhava actor shared a heartwarming message while announcing the happy news. He wrote how God is the ultimate creator and tends to craft every little detail with his own hands. He added how other individuals are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for them. He thanked the Almighty for this beautiful blessing. Karanvir wrote that he along with Teejay are beyond grateful that to God that he has chosen us to become parents again. He added that they already have an immense love for the little soul already. The actor who also celebrates his birthday today, that is on August 28, 2020, called this as the best birthday gift.

(Image credit: Karanvir Bohra/ Instagram)

