Karanvir Bohra Is Back With Family In Canada But Has To Be Under 14-day Quarantine

TV actor Karanvir Bohra has finally reunited with his family as he reached Vancouver, Canada. However, the actor has to stay in a 14-day quarantine and can not stay around his kids and wife. Read further ahead to know more details his quarantine period.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Takes Some Time Off To Play Snooker, Shares Glimpse

Karanvir Bohra is back with family; has to be in 14-day quarantine

Actor Karanvir Bohra has finally travelled to Canada to be with his wife Teejay Sidhu and daughters Bella and Vienna. But the actor is not too happy as due to the strict laws in the country on account of COVID-19, he can not stay with his wife or kids and has to be in a 14-day quarantine. The actor uploaded a video with his wife and wrote how he won’t be able to be around, touch or kiss his wife and kids.

The actor was also worried if Teejay’s water breaks during these two weeks how will they handle the situation and hoped that he would not be fined to take his wife to the hospital. He wrote in his caption, “Aasman se Gira, khajur pe atka. I have to #quarintine my self for 14 day.Can't touch wife, can't kiss kids,Can't go out. Now in this period what if her #waterbreaks? Then what ? #vancouvergovernment @publichealthcanada I hope you won't fine me for taking my wife to the hospital”. The couple’s fans are happy that the two have reunited and showered love on the post through comments and likes. Take a look.

Also Read: 'Only A Matter Of Time,' Says Karanvir Bohra As He Awaits The Arrival Of His Third Child

Karanvir Bohra’s post about his third child arriving soon

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram on December 2, 2020, and expressed how he will soon be having three kids in his life. The couple is expecting their third child and there are only a few weeks left for the baby's arrival. He wrote, “Only a matter of time when there will be 3 in my life @twinbabydiaries and 1more #child #ontheway #excitedmainedda @bombaysunshine”.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Says, 'some Exciting News' In His Latest Post From The Sets Of 'Kutubminar'

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Shares Adorable Post For Wife Teejay Sidhu, Says 'I Miss You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.