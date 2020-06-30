Karanvir Bohra Explains Significance Of Deleting TikTok At The Risk Of Monetary Loss

Karanvir Bohra recently revealed that he deleted the app TikTok after the India-China clash which took place in Ladakh. His decision met with equal criticism and positive response. In an interview with a media portal, the actor also talked about this decision which has a monetary aspect that people are not understanding. Read the details below.

Karanvir Bohra, the popular TV actor, recently posted on his Instagram that he will delete TikTok. He wrote - Sending prayers and love to the martyred soul and their families And now one by one I'm going to start disassociating with (made in china) maal. Starting with (TikTok) Thank you (India TikTok) for all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai Hind.

"I get paid from TikTok"

After this post, the actor was appreciated by a lot of people who called his move patriotic but many criticised him for not doing so earlier and about his presence on the app in the first place. Karanvir Bohra responded to this in an interview by explaining a side that the general public wasn't seeing. He started by saying how many people had appreciated and criticised his move at the same time and asked what the big deal was in the first place but what most of his fans did not understand was that the star was also an influencer on TikTok, like Facebook or Instagram, and got paid for his content.

He then explained with an example that if anybody did anything bad with a family member, the first response would be to probably cut ties with that person no matter what. He also explained that he would want to harm that person twice as much as well. The actor said all this in regard to China's action towards the Indian soldiers and said that he was a true citizen of this country and that all the people standing on the border were his brothers. He then shared if the relationship between India and China was not good, he would want to cut ties immediately, even if he suffered monetarily.

India recently banned 59 mobile apps that have Chinese roots. TikTok, ShareIt, UPC Browser are some of the apps.

