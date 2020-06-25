Karanvir Bohra Swaps Gender Using FaceApp, Says He Would Date Himself

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram and shared a post that goes along with the online trend of 'gender swap'. The funny post attracted the attention of many fans. Karanvir Bohra along with having a fan following 2 Million followers had a gripping caption to his post.

Karanvir Bohra uses FaceApp and turns into a girl

Karanvir Bohra in his recent picture used the FaceApp to share two different looks. One look had his face with purple hair whereas the female version of Bohra had long hair with purple hair and bangs to the top. Another look showcased a handsome Karanvir with a beard whereas his female version had blonde hair and makeup. The female version of Karanvir had dark eyes and bold red lips. The look stole the hearts of many fans who not only liked his post but also left several comments on the same.

Karanvir Bohra not only had a funny post but his caption spiced many things up. The actor through his caption spoke of how he would not hesitate once to date himself. The actor's post had a reach of fifty thousand and also had many comments to the same. Earlier as well, Karanvir has entertained many of his fans with his quirky Instagram posts.

The actor recently also posted pictures of his kids who wished him with a beautiful father's day card. Karanvir has been very active on Instagram and his many fitness, travel, and photoshoot posts has sent fans in a frenzy. Bohra's fashion brand Pegasus has also been bringing him fame.

Karanvir Bohra on the work front

Karanvir Bohra has been a part of top shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and more. He has also been a part of movies like Teja, Kismat Konnection, Love You Soniyee, and more. The actor is currently starring in the web series, The Casino alongside actors Mandana Karimi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Aindrita Ray. The series is directed by Hardik Gajjar and Tushar Bhatia. The show started on June 12 and is airing online on Zee5.

