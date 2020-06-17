Karanvir Bohra Talks About The New Changes In The World; Says 'Pay Cuts Will Be A Norm'

Karanvir Bohra recently spoke to a news portal and stated that "pay cuts will soon become a norm". The actor said that actors will continue to have a tough time. He went on to talk about how he will cope up with this new change. Read below.

Karanvir Bohra on pay cuts in Bollywood

According to the leading media report, Karanvir Bohra said that work is "important right now" and went on to say that actors will "continue to have a hard time". He jokingly said that they should make a "digital copy" of themself and send it to work. The actor, who is known for shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, also said that those who can survive will do but after a while, it will get tougher. People who have to pay EMIs will especially have a hard time, Karanvir Bohra said.

Taking about film shoots, the actor said that setups outside of the state will start to flourish as it is quite hard to set things here amidst the current situation. Bohra also went on to say that as an actor he will "not negotiate" on the pay that he will receive. The actor went on to say that one should not say no to work, and just keep on working as much as possible. Things are going to be hard for various reasons, the actor said, as the number of people on the set will also reduce and it will affect everyone’s morale.

Bohra also said that he is currently having a good time as he is spending his quarantine time with his kids. The actor said that he and his family have had a lot of fun and he wants to be "the kind of father they enjoy being with". He also said that he has realised that one has to be patient with their children as they "do not understand" what lockdown is and they have their own "mood swings".

The actor said that shouting at them will not help. Bohra also said that he is not going out of the house except for work purposes. Fans are highly eager to see the actor in his upcoming ventures.

