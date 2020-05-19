Karanvir Bohra Invites Fans To Join 'Shararat' Cast's Virtual Reunion Amid Lockdown

While a lot of yesteryear's iconic television shows made a comeback on the small screens amid lockdown, a lot of fans were awaiting the rerun of one of the most-loved sitcoms of the last decade, Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat. The much-loved fantasy-drama aired on Starplus for three years, i.e. 2003 to 2006. Although the show is not making a comeback on the small screens, the lead cast of the show is all set to have a virtual reunion to cherish the good old Shararat days.

Shararat's star cast to have a virtual reunion almost after 14 years

One of the lead actors of Shararat– Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, Karanvir Bohra, who played the role of Dhruv, recently took to Instagram to break the news of the virtual reunion with other cast members of the sitcom. The star cast including Shruti Seth, Harsh Vasishth, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Simple Kaul will go live on Facebook at 7 p.m. today, i.e. May 19, 2020, from Karanvir Bohra's official handle. By sharing a collage of photographs of all the cast members who will be joining the live session, Bohra captioned the post writing,

"The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm

from my Do log in and share our shararat moments during #lockdown"

Their fans could not hold back but express their excitement in the comment section of the post soon after Bohra invited everyone to join Shararat's reunion amid lockdown. While a lot of users were super excited to join the Sharat team live on Facebook, the majority of them expressed how much they miss the show and put forth their desire for a sequel of the sitcom.

One user commented, "This is going to be fun ..why don't you start a sequel again?" while another wrote, "Sir plz restart the show Shararat, I really love this show, still, I m watching in Hotstar".

For all the unversed, this highly-popular show's plot revolved around the life of a girl, Jiya (played by Shruti Seth) who, at the age of 18, gets unknowingly blessed with magical power. Her mother Radha (played by Poonam Narula) and her maternal grandmother Sushma (played by Farida Jalal) also possess the same magical powers. However, Jiya’s new-found powers lead to a lot of chaos and hilarious situations. The show comprised of a sum total of 192 episodes and is available on Hotstar.

