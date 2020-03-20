'Shararat' To 'FRIENDS': Feel-good Shows To Watch Amidst Your Self-quarantine

Coronavirus has spread wide and far and people are forced to stay at their homes. During such severe times of uncertainty, the most one can do is stay where they are and try doing things that give them more peace and joy. From celebrities to famous personalities, people have taken over social media, spreading awareness and tips on how to make the lockdown a pleasant experience. Listed below are some feel-good golden shows, including Shararat To Khichdi, that you can watch at home amidst the lockdown:

Feel-good golden Shows to watch amidst lockdown

1) Shararat

This special serial used to air back in the years and filled the hearts of kids and young adults with joy. The serial is about the tale of three women of different generations with magical powers. The show started in 2003 and ended 3 years later. It was one of a kind back then and was hugely popular among the masses.

2) Khichdi

This was another popular serial that filled hearts with joy and laughter. Khichdi centred around the lives of the Parekh family and their daily life problems. The humour and witty punch lines make the show extra special. The show began in 2018 and was a huge hit among the masses.

3) FRIENDS

If there is one show, that has people from all walks of life hooked on, then it has got to be FRIENDS. The show was hugely popular back in the days and remains the same even now. One can watch all seasons of the show on Netflix.

4) Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai

This is another great family series to watch. Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai started off in 2004 and completed two seasons. The characters and the storyline keep the viewers gripped and rolling in laughter.

