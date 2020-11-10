Karanvir Bohra Takes Some Time Off To Play Snooker, Shares Glimpse

On Monday night, Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself that gave a glimpse of how he took some time off to play snooker. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Bala Bala Bala". As soon Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to comment on it.

A user wrote, "I also love to play this game". Another fan penned, "Missing TJ and the kids. Hope they are fine". Many also complimented his look and dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Karanvir plays snooker

On November 2, Karanvir Bohra's wife and kids- Bella and Vienna jetted off to Canada. Karanvir did not fly with them and hence he got emotional when he dropped them off at the airport. Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir are also expecting their third child. The actor posted an adorable video in which his kids could be seen hugging him at the airport.

Sharing a glimpse of the same, the Qubool Hai star penned a heartening note. Karanvir expressed that it was such an emotional moment for him as his younger daughter Vienna had tears in her eyes, knowing that he was not going with them to Canada. Bohra added that he never felt this sad in a long time, even though he is going to see them in a few days. "Just knowing they are so far from me makes me sad and teary-eyed. Bella was saying earlier in the day, Dad, the house is going to feel so sad when we are gone?" he wrote in his note.

Karanvir went on to call girls really sensitive and mentioned that as a parent and as a father it's so important to give love to the children. "All the work, money, projects can happen and will happen, but this time won't come back. This lockdown has got me so close to my family. This is gratitude," he concluded.

On the work front, Karanvir will be seen in the upcoming movie, Kutubminar. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra in a pivotal role. Sharing a post, Karanvir wrote that the movie will chronicle a beautiful father and son story.

