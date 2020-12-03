'Only A Matter Of Time,' Says Karanvir Bohra As He Awaits The Arrival Of His Third Child

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are currently expecting their third child and the actor seemed quite excited for it. The actor took to Instagram to share a delightful picture of himself feeding his kids and thus expressed how excited he is for the third child. The actor further wrote a sweet caption as he posed with his twins in the picture. Fans found the post to be quite adorable and commented on several positive things in the comments section.

Karanvir Bohra exclaims "Only a matter of time"

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu both in the past have posted a number of pictures with their twins. Fans have always adored the two babies and Karan thus seems quite excited for his third one. He, along with his twins, could be seen dressed in all-white attire as he fed them. The young babies were in his arms and thus created a blissful moment of fatherly love.

Fans absolutely adored the picture and wrote a number of positive things in the comments section of the post. Karanvir Bohra captioned the image as “only a matter of time” as he awaits the arrival of his third child. He then tagged his young twins in the caption and wrote “1 more” to hint at the arrival of the newborn. He then added a few hashtags and closed the caption.

Fans in the comments were delighted to see Karanvir’s excitement for his newborn and thus praised him in the comments. They also commented on the picture he shared and called it cute. Thus, they seemed to be having a gala time as they watched Karanvir get excited for the arrival of his third child.

Meanwhile, the twins of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have their own Instagram account with over five lakh followers. The twins often post various content and are accounted as UN’s goodwill ambassadors.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra has been working on his next project titled Kutubminar. The actor has been sharing various snippets from the sets of the film and thus his fans are eager to watch him in the movie. The project has been directed by Raaj Aashoo and will feature a number of talented actors including Sanjay Mishra, Minissha Lamba and Sumit Gulati.

