Did You Know Karanvir Bohra Made His Bollywood Debut In 1990 As A Young Sanjay Dutt?

Popular actor Karanvir Bohra is an established name on Indian Television. He has also featured in a plethora of Bollywood movies in his acting career. From reality shows, fictional drama, to action flicks, Karanvir Bohra has done it all. In fact, the Just Mohabbat actor made his acting debut at a very young as a child artist in a Sanjay Dutt starrer in the early 1990s.

Trivia About Karanvir Bohra: The Actor Made His Bollywood Debut In The Year 1990

Celebrated Telly star Karanvir Bohra, in the year 1990, featured in one of Sanjay Dutt's action dramas titled Tejaa. The action flick turned out to be a commercial success at the box-office and from their Karanvir's acting journey began. Helmed by filmmaker Ramesh Puri and bankrolled by producer Mahendra Bohra, the film starred Sanjay Dutt and Kimi Katkar in leading roles. It was a riveting revenge drama. Take a look at a scene from the movie here in this youtube video.

Karanvir Bohra essayed the role of young Sanjay Dutt in the movie as Tejaa. As child artist too the stellar actor gave a marvellous performance in the film, irrespective of scenes being quite intense in nature. Mahendra Bohra, who is the producer of the Hindi film is also KV's father. Bohra gave a phenomenal performance in the film and post Tejaa the Naagin actor has starred in many Bollywood films like Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi amongst others.

But it was television which gave Karan a lot of recognition. His breakthrough performance as Prem in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagii Kayy made him a household name and rest is history. Some of KV's most notable performances in drama shows include Qubool Hai, Just Mohabbat, Shararat, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?

Apart from these shows, the C.I.D actor has also participated in various reality shows as well. From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Nach Baliye 7 to Bigg Boss 12. He was last in a web-show titled The Casino on popular OTT platform Zee 5. Karanvir Bohra also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with over 2 million followers. Married to TV personality Teejay, the Qubool Hai actor is a doting father to his twin daughters Bella and Vienna. He keeps posting some adorable family photos on his social media.

