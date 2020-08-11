Baby's Announcement On Instagram: Check Out 5 Celebs Who Broke The News In A Unique Way

The buzz around Bollywood star-kids in the Indian Film Industry has existed since ages. However, in recent times the anticipation of looking at pictures of star-kids on social media has been more than ever now. And, a major reason which contributed to the popularity aspect is the fact that some celebs announced the arrival of the new member in their family in an enticing fashion. Here are some of the most adorable baby announcements on Instagram done by celebrated personalities.

Popular Celebs Unique Ways Of Baby Announcement On Instagram

1. Aftab Shivdasani

A Bollywood actor who recently became a proud father is Aftab Shivdasani. On August 2, 2020, Aftab broke the news of embracing fatherhood by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram. Aftab Shivdasani's wife gave birth to a baby girl and the Masti actor was showered with best wishes from his family and friend on social media.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera also announced the news of their second baby on social media. However, this baby announcement was an amusing one. As Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of his firstborn baby girl Misha happily lying on the floor with a chalk drawing beside her saying big sister with balloons. A few months later the Kapoors welcomed baby boy Zain in the family.

3. Yash

KGF star Yash too shared the news of his daughter's arrival in the world with a sweet post. Wherein he posted a stunning picture of his little munchkin YR donning ethnic attire and a cute little bindi. In the caption, he wrote, "Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world. Currently, Yash's Insta is filled with baby Ayra's pictures.

4. Sania Mirza

The next baby announcement on Instagram is by India's Tennis champion Sania Mirza and her cricketer hubby Shoaib Malik. The couple found an innovative way to share the happy news on social media. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik shared an adorable sketch of a wardrobe highlighting 'Baby Mirza Malik' in the post. The couple was blessed with a baby boy a few months later and they named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

5. Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh's baby girl Nurvi is already quite popular on social media. The dapper actor keeps sharing sweet videos of her daughter dancing and posing with him. But do you know how the actor announced that he is and his lovely wife are expecting to become parents soon? The Golmaal actor had announced the news of becoming a family of three by sharing a pic of a bird carrying a baby in the air with a caption saying ""To Be Delivered Soon".