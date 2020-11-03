Karanvir Bohra Pens Anniversary Note For Wife Teejay Sidhu, Says 'This Year Is Special'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhuwo are expecting their third child together, have always impressed fans with their love, compassion, understanding, and compatibility. The couple who are celebrating 14 years of togetherness, penned adorable posts for each other on social media. Karanvir shared a picture of the two on Instagram and wrote a heart-warming post while expressing his love for his wife.

Karanvir Bohra celebrates wedding anniversary

On this special occasion, Karanvir took to Instagram to shower wifey Teejay with love and made her feel special by expressing how lucky he is to have her in his life. Sharing a throwback picture of their happy time in the water, Karanvir wrote, 'That is you and me sweetie, Happy anniversary. 14 years, we have crossed 2 seven-year itch. Having you by my side is the best destiny that God has written for me.'

Further, the handsome actor also revealed why this year is so special, as they will soon have another baby by their side. Karanvir also shared his excitement for the arrival of this new member of the family soon. 'This year is really special as we have an addition to our family, I can’t wait to hold my new baby in my arms. We are going to be parents again, yay!,' expressed Karanvir.

The couple is parents to twin daughters Bella and Vienna, who were born on October 19, 2016. The twins have a massive fan following on social media and their adorable pictures and videos break the internet all the time. Karanvir and Teejay opened up about their pregnancy in August this year.



Sharing some stunning pictures of themselves from a photoshoot, Karanvir Bohra wrote: "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, he crafts every little detail with his own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that he has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever." And here's how Teejay announced the good news: "So many blessings... And now we get one more... Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

