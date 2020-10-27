Karanvir Bohra Sports A Moustache For 'Kutubminar', Unveils He Has 'an Old School Look'

Actor Karanvir Bohra is currently shooting his upcoming digital movie Kutubminar in Dehradun. Touted be an emotional film about a father-son bond, Kutubminar will see Karanvir in a brand new never-seen-before avatar. The actor will appear donning a moustache in the film making a unique style statement.

Karanvir Bohra shares about his new look

The actor relates his new look with the premise of the film and adds that the creatives came up with the idea of adding a moustache, as to show sync between the father and son. According to the actor, he was first ‘excited’ to learn about his look. He also unveils that all the characters in Kutubminar will have an ‘old school style look’.

Kutubminar is a film revolving around a beautiful father-son relationship with a lovely message to it, so the characters being portrayed by us definitely needed a set and fit attire to match the role description and storyline. The creatives then decided that there should be some sync between father and son in the way they present themselves, hence the idea of the unique moustache came up. While it gives us a very old school style look, it's definitely adding in a lovely charm to our characters and enhancing them in a great way. I was quite excited when I first heard of a moustache of this sort being part of my look as I haven't sported something like this before on screen, so it was definitely a refreshing change for me to look at!

Along with Karanvir Bohra, the movie will also star Sanjay Mishra, Tridha Choudhary and Minissha Lamba. This will be Karanvir’s second movie venture post Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna. Fans of the actor are eager to watch him in a brand new look.

In other news, Karanvir is also having a gala time with wife Teejay Sidhu on their babymoon. Pictures of the same have gone viral on the internet making fans adore the soon mommy-to-be. In the photos shared by the actor, he can be seen embracing his wife as the camera captures them.

