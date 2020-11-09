Karanvir Bohra Posts "upside-down" Workout Video, Quips About "changing Point Of View"

Karanvir Bohra is an Indian television and film actor, and also a producer, and designer. Recently, Karanvir shared a video on his Instagram, where he was seen working out upside down. The song played in the background was Jack Johnson’s Upside Down. He was seen having a fun time at the gym. He captioned the video saying that when life is not straight, one can change the point of view. In his post, he was seen in a grey tank t-shirt.

Karanvir Bohra is an active celebrity on social media and holds a huge fan following. Recently, he also posted a close-up picture of himself. In the caption, he wrote that he smiled because he knew that when something good was going to happen, it would happen. He continued saying that when sh*t would hit the roof, it would and there is nothing one can do about it. He concludes by saying what one could do is, face it without fear and smile.

Karanvir has also shared a cute video that shows him and his twin daughters admiring the kicks and movements of his soon-to-be-born baby inside the mommy, Teejay Sidhu’s belly. He called it the miracle of life. The video shows the bump and then the camera shows Karanvir being completely in awe of the baby moving around and kicking inside the mommy’s belly. He captioned the post saying that there is a life and it is moving. He said that it was the best gift for their anniversary.

Karanvir starred in the TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? He was also seen in Shararat, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai and also in the films Kismat Konnection and Mumbai 125 KM. He was a participant in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. Bohra also owns a local clothing brand, Pegasus. He was a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 in 2018 and emerged as 4th runner-up.

