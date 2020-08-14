Karanvir Bohra Promises To Be The 'rock Of Gibraltar' For His Twins; Shares Cute Video

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video with his two ‘Radhas’. In the video, Karanvir Bohra’s two daughters can be seen playfully enjoying with him. The video starts with the twins running towards Karanvir Bohra as he is seen standing with open arms to hold his daughters.

Later in the video, Karanvir Bohra takes his twins in his arms and swirls around as the trio laughs and spends time together. The song Hawayein by Arijit Singh can be heard playing in the background. Karanvir Bohra shared the video with the caption, “My 2 little #radha 's. I may be a lil silly with you, cracking jokes, making faces for that one simile on your face, play a lil rough, smoother you with kisses but will be the #rockofgibralter in your life. The #windsofchange will always have our #love as the constant in your lives â¤ï¸”. Karanvir Bohra's video was widely appreciated by his celebrity friends as well as his fans.

Fans' reactions on Karanvir Bohra's video

Karanvir Bohra's advice for fathers

On July 25, 2020, Karanvir took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture. In this pic he was seen crying along with his daughters and with this picture, the actor gave a tip to other fathers who have young kids. In the caption, he wrote, "If your wife cries, she needs your shoulder to cry on. But if your daughter cries, you have to cry with her! ðŸ˜‚ (That's how she knows you are empathizing!)". Take a look at the post here.

Karanvir Bohra's 'teacher dad's class before sleeping'

On July 13, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an IGTV video for his fans. In this, he was teaching his daughters several things. In the caption of this post, he revealed that he teaches his daughters new things every night before they go to sleep. He revealed that teaching children is fun as children are like sponges who absorb and ask questions to make sense about things.

He then expressed that one should not "limit their vastness with your limit". He also said, "I read a lot of comments, where people tell me, don't teach so many things etc, they will get confused, let me tell you, children have unlimited storage, you just need to teach them with love excitement and patience". Take a look at the post here.

