Karanvir Bohra Receives Adorable Birthday Wishes From Raghu Ram's Son Rhythm; See Post

Producer Raghu Ram recently took to Instagram to wish actor Karanvir Bohra on his birthday on Instagram. Raghu made the post on behalf of his baby Rythym. Take a look at the adorable post and see how fans have responded to the same:

Raghu Ram's son 'wishes' chachu Karanvir Bohra

In the post, fans could see actor Karanvir with Raghu's infant son Rhythm. Both Rythym and Karanvir have their mouths open and look very adorable. The post was uploaded on the occasion of Karanvir Bohra's birthday.

As mentioned earlier, the caption of the post was from Raghu's infant son Rhythm's perspective. In the post, Rythm sked Karanvir how he was and why had he not seen Karanvir for so long. The caption read, "In fact you were one of the first humans I ever saw! And then haven't met you for more than half my life! I miss you! Anyway, I wanted to tell you that Mommy @nataliediluccio & papa @instaraghu wish you a very happy birthday! When I get my teeth, I want lots of treats, ok? Love,#BabyRhythm" (sic).

Many people commented on the post. Raghu Ram's wife Natalie Ram Di Luccio also wished the star in the comment. She wrote - "Happy happy bday @karanvirbohra!!!!!! Gosh I love this pic. (emoj) We miss you!!!" (sic). Take a look:

Pic Credit: Raghu Ram's Instagram

Fans also wished Karanvir on his birthday. The post's comments section was filled with the same. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Raghu Ram's Instagram

Celebs wish Karanvir Bohra on his birthday

Many celebrities wished Karanvir Bohra on his birthday. Entrepreneur Sara Arfeen Khan also wished the actor on his birthday. She uploaded a moving picture of the actor with her warm wishes. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

Actor Nia Sharam also wished Karanvir Bohra on his birthday. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

Many fans also wished the actor on his birthday and Karanvir Bohra shared the snaps on his own Instagram story. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra and Raghu Ram's Instagram

