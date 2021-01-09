Surbhi Jyoti Shares 'Qubool Hai 2.0's' First Look Poster, Says 'Asad And Zoya Are Coming'

On Friday night, Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram and shared the first look poster of her upcoming series, Qubool Hai 2.0, also starring Karan Singh Grover in the lead. As seen in the poster, the duo, Asad and Zoya are all lost in each other. Surbhi called it an "eternal love story" and wrote, "Asad and Zoya are coming back to kick off the new year with more romance, more drama, more action." The upcoming series will premier on ZEE5.

Qubool Hai 2.0 first look poster out

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Thank you so much for giving us this beautiful gift," whereas another fan penned, "You guys gonna kill it again. Can't wait to see them together against." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

The cast of Qubool Hai 2.0 shot their action sequences in Belgrade, Serbia and photos from the same surfaced all over the internet. A report by Bollywood Hungama mentioned that the duo wrapped up a thrilling mid-air aircraft fighting scene in Serbia. Ace Serbian stunt director, Slavisa Ivanovic, who has also directed action sequences for films like Extinction and Lockout, helped the stars out. The scene involves Asad and Zoya combatting disguised assassins while they attack them mid-flight, added the report. More so, the scene required intense training and was shot over two days on a commercial aircraft amidst turbulent weather conditions.

Last year in December, Surbhi shared many BTS photos and videos that amped up excitement amongst fans. She gave a sneak-peek into her "shoot diaries", while she was getting dressed up in a white lehenga with her team. In one of the photos, her stylist could be seen draping the dupatta on her head while Jyoti was all busy looking into her phone.

She complimented her hairstyle with roses and glammed up her overall look. In another set of videos posted by her, she accidentally fell down on the roads of Serbia. The 32-year-old's friends from the industry laughed out loud. Asha Negi wrote, "I can’t stop watching this." The 10-episode web-series is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan.

