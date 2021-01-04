Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Picture With Baby; Teejay Sidhu Drops A Hilarious Comment

Actor Karanvir Bohra is married to Teejay Sidhu. They are parents to three adorable children. The couple welcomed their third child in December 2020. Recently, Karanvir shared an adorable picture with his youngest baby girl on Instagram.

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post -

In the post, posted a photo of himself cuddling with his baby girl. He also penned down a sweet caption about how her little hands stole his heart and her little feet ran away with his heart. His wife dropped a hilarious comment on the post. Jokingly, Teejay said that one day their daughter would steal Karanvir’s credit cards and run away with them. Karanvir also replied to her comment saying that he was the boss and he would be watching her. Fans were in awe seeing the cute picture and showered the post with numerous likes and comments.

Earlier to this, Karanvir shared another picture with the little one. He was seen relaxing on the sofa with his baby. He wore a black t-shirt and red and black checked pant. Karanvir Bohra's baby was seen sleeping on his chest and wore clothes similar to his pant. He captioned his post saying that it was his kind of New Year’s eve in which he was watching shows and putting his baby to sleep while they had to be wearing matching outfits. Teejay also commented on his post saying that it was the best New Year for them.

Karanvir Bohra often shares pictures with his family. She shared a post posing with his wife and all three kids. His wife was holding the youngest baby whereas Karanvir was holding the other two. One of them was held by his arm and the other was seen sitting on his shoulder. He captioned the post saying, ‘family all above.’

He also shared pictures with the other twin daughters while they were trying to tell him a secret. The actor captioned his post saying that he would always be a goofy dad when it would come to his daughters. He also said that Dad would always be the go-to person to tell a secret because the secret would stay in his tummy and their mom would not know about it.

