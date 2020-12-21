WATCH: Karanvir Bohra's Wife Shares Their 3rd Baby Girl's Glimpse In An 'aww-dorable' Clip

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are blessed with a baby girl. Both Karanvir and Teejay broke the news to everyone via their Instagram handles by sharing an 'aww-dorable' video with their third bundle of joy. After actively documenting their pregnancy journey and sharing it with fans on social media, the man and wife have now shared a glimpse of their baby girl along with penning heartfelt notes to express their joy on her arrival.

Karanvir calls himself 'Charlie' as he now has 'three angels'

On December 21, 2020, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu broke the news of welcoming her third child by sharing a cutesy transformation video on Instagram. Teejay showcased her journey of pregnancy to welcoming her third bundle of joy in seconds by sharing a before and after pregnancy video clip, wherein she is first seen cradling her baby bump and then turns around with the newborn in her arms. Sharing the sweet video to give fans a glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram, Karanvir's wife penned a heartwarming note for her newborn as she wrote, "My darling baby girl, what an honour! I get to be your mother... I get to love you... Forever..."

Check out Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra also posted a cute video of himself and his twin daughters to express his emotions of holding his baby in his arms in a heartfelt Instagram video. In the video shared by him, his twin daughters are seen rejoicing while Karanvir Bohra's third child is seen sleeping peacefully in her father's arms. Along with posting the lovely video, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor called himself 'Charlie' in the caption of his post, as he expressed having 'three angels' now. His caption read:

I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my

#teendeviyaan

My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati

.p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels

My #alpha #chi & #omega .

Take a look:

