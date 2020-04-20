Karanvir Bohra Wears Nail Polish, Tells Kareena, Deepika, Alia And Others To 'beware'

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a nationwide lockdown. Shooting and production of films and shows have been put on hold. Many celebrities are spending time with their family and posting about the same. Karanvir Bohra seems to follow the trend and in his recent picture appears wearing nail polish while playing with his kids. Read to know more.

Karanvir applies nail polish

Karanvir Bohra has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the social media platform. In a recent picture shared by the actor, he is seen with his twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella Bohra. The toddles are applying nail polish to their daddy who has his face covered with some cream.

Karanvir captioned the picture “Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.” [sic]. He mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Disha Patani. Karanvir even told them to ‘beware’ of him. Check out the post.

Karanvir Bohra married model-VJ, Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple became parents to twin daughters in 2016. Karanvir has been sharing his quarantine pictures and videos with his family. Take a look at some of them.

Karanvir Bohra starred in popular television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. He appeared in a few films such as Kismat Konnection (2008) and Mumbai 125 KM (2014). Karanvir has participated in some reality shows including Bigg Boss in 2018.

