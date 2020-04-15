Karan Singh Grover & Karanvir Bohra Share Fond Memories From Their Shows

With the lockdown being extended till May 3, 2020, shoots remain cancelled. However, celebrities and actors seem to make sure they keep their fans entertained even during the Coronavirus lockdown. While some are taking up new activities, others are talking about their everyday experiences or recalling happy times before the lockdown. Recently, Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra shared their fun and happy memories from Dil Mil Gaye and Shararat respectively on social media.

Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra recall memories

Karanvir Bohra had started a series on social media called '21 questions'. He is calling up many celebrities for a candid chat conversation. Last day, he called up none other then Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Mr. Bajaj, Karan Singh Grover. The duo talked about a lot of things like the Coronavirus lockdown, things from their personal life and professional life.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed By Lazio Chief For Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Rules

Very soon, Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra's conversation steered towards Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While Karanvir was a part of the old cast of the show, Grover is playing Mr. Bajaj in the new version. The two actors talked about the daily soap and how it has changed with time.

These two were remembering #DMG days, #KSG said majority of his fans say that they were in 7th grade when the show aired, well I was in 5th Grade when it started 🤭 @Iamksgofficial and #Shararat ke time I was hardly 4 yrs old @KVBohra 😂😛 #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/IbWXTqEhCX — Niyati (@Niyati_Tiwari_) April 14, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Tips To Protect Your Mental Health Amid The Lockdown

Later, Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra also shared some instances from their respective hit shows like Dil Mil Gaye and Shararat. Karan shared how he meets fans now who tell him that they were in seventh grade when Dil Mil Gaye used to air. He joked how he must have met the entire class because every female fan approached him with the same words.

Also Read: Jharkhand Police Book 118 For Spreading Rumours, Arrest 60 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Karanvir Bohra joked that at least Grover had met people who were in seventh grade. He himself had people coming up to him and saying how they were in second or third grade when Shararat aired. His only reaction would be "okay".

Also Read: These Are The Modi Government's Fresh Guidelines For India's Extended Coronavirus Lockdown

Meanwhile, both Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra have spent time at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Grover seems busy with his fitness and is intent on keeping up with his workout routine. Bohra, on the other hand, seems busy with his twin girls and playdates. Take a look:

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Wishes 'Monkey Prince' Karan Singh Grover On B'day With A Love Note, See Here

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Chemistry With Karan Singh Grover In 'Qubool Hai' Is Serious Couple Goals

Image credit: Karan Singh Grover Instagram, Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.