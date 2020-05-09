Karanvir Bohra's Family Prepares Food Packets To Help Needy People Amid Lockdown; Watch

Karanvir Bohra recently updated his fans about donating food packets to the people who are in need. The actor shared a post informing his fans about how his family joined hands with Afroz Shah to help the needy people by providing them food amid COVID-19 lockdown. He also mentioned that his family is donating the same kind of food that they eat.

Karanvir Bohra shared a video of his mom packing food packets. She is seen wearing gloves while she makes the food packets so as to ensure there is no compromise with hygiene regarding the same. The actor revealed that he along with his family delivers hundred food packets every day in this COVID-19 lockdown.

He posted the video with the caption, “Meri Maa....wether it's me or my sister, whether it's her children or mine, or our respective spouses... Your love just doesn't stop there, and that's the thing with all the mother's, not just mine. It’s in their DNA... To help, to be of service and no one day will be enough to show you How much we love you and adore you....”

Also Read| Sania Mirza net worth, salary, endorsements, ₹1.25 crore drive for COVID-19 relief funds

Also Read| Beyonce celebrates 'true heroes’, donates $6 million to COVID-19 relief funds

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor in the recent past posted a series of pictures where he did 100 rounds of Suryanamaskar. Not only that, in the caption of the picture, the actor also challenged Jacqueline Fernandez to complete 108 rounds.

In between all this, the one thing that the fans could not get over is how adorably Karanvir Bohra's daughter photobombed his pictures. Karanvir Bohra captioned the post as, "Today completed 100 rounds of #suryanamaskar ..... Something I thought I could never, but increased 5 every day to I reached 100(started with just 20). Motivation comes from various people... @ibrentgoble @iamksgofficial @aashkagoradia and the big inspiration from @jacquelinef143 .....I thought, if She could do 108, I could do that too... And here I am, after 20 days touching 108".

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' star Jasmin Bhasin shares her fitness routine amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read| Aditya Narayan sings a soulful song at home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.