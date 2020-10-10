'Karbhari Laybhari' Introduces Nikhil Chavan As Lead; Here's Details About The Actor

Nikhil Chavan is all set to play the lead role in Zee Marathi’s upcoming political drama Karbhari Laybhari. The makers of the show have been sharing exclusive promos and this time around, they introduced the hero of Karbhari Laybhari. Nikhil Chavan will be playing a political leader in the show.

Karbhari Laybhari hero introduction promo

The new promo of Karbhari Laybhari starts with Nikhil Chavan sitting in a helicopter. His assistant asks him what makes him go to his village once a while. He replies that his heart lies there. But soon as he tries to reach his village, some people stop him and tell him that he won't be allowed to take his car any further. Meanwhile, in his village, a girl waits for him to come. Her friend tells her that he won't come but she believes he will, and Nikhil Chavan comes riding on a horse, just to get a glimpse of his love from his village.

Actor Anushka Sarkate will be playing Nikhil Chavan's love interest in the show.The makers of Karbhari Laybhari did not reveal the release date of the show, but mentioned it will be coming soon. Along with the hero's introduction, the makers also shared the storyline of the show. They shared that the show has a different storyline about politics and love.

Earlier, Nikhil Chavan played the character of Vikram, in another popular Marathi show Lagir Zhala Ji. He was seen as an army officer in the show, who sacrifices his life for the sake of his country. He also won an award for the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lagir Zhala Ji. Nikhil Chavan has also appeared in the web series Veergati. He was seen in a lead role in the show Strling Pulling.

