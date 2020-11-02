'Karbhari Laybhari' Promo Breakdown And Details About The Cast Of The Show

Karbhari Laybhari is a Marathi television series. Karbhari Laybhari's latest update was made available on the Zee Marathi official Instagram handle. The poster of the show along with the details of it's airing time and days was revealed. The show is set to air today on the channel Zee Marathi at 7:30 pm. The show will air every day from Monday to Saturday. Karbhari Laybhari promo has already created a big buzz among the Marathi television audience. The show has already created a fan base before it's launch.

Karbhari Laybhari Promo Breakdowns

The Karbhari Laybhari promo revealed the various timelines that the show will follow. The first promo launched was a glimpse of the lead character who happens to be giving a political speech to a huge crowd. The second promo revealed the lead actors of the shows and gave the audience a bit of a hint about their backgrounds. The third promo showed the two characters getting married and made a point that the love story between the two characters is one to watch out for. Because in both the promos the lead is shown to be taking extreme efforts to meet the love of his life.

Although in the Karbhari Laybhari latest promo it can be seen that lead character could be having an extra-marital affair. This promo raised a lot of questions amongst the audience. The fans are curious to know who the third character is going to be and who will be playing it. Another latest update of the show is the title song of the show was released 4 days ago on the Zee Marathi's official Instagram handle. In the title track, the protagonist can be seen fighting and being followed by a huge group of people. The love interest of the character is also been shown in the track. Watch the Karbhari Laybhari promo here.

Karbhari Laybhari Cast

Nikhil Chavan as Karbhari

Nikhil Chavan can be seen as the lead character Karbhari in the new Zee Marathi show. The actor has been a part of another Zee Marathi Television serial named 'Lagir Zhala Ji'. He was seen playing the character of an Army officer in the show named Vikram. In Karbhari Laybhari, he will be playing a politician. The first name of the character hasn't been revealed yet but his last name is Karbhari and the title of the show is based on that.

Anushka Sarkate as Mrs Karbhari

Anushka Sarkate will be playing Nikhil Chavan's love interest in the show. The makers of Karbhari Laybhari did not reveal the name of her character in any of the promos but they did reveal that both the leads get married and also that they have a child at some point in the show's storyline. It can be seen in the promo that Anushka belongs to a small town. She can be seen as being a supportive wife to the political figure in the title track of the show.

Image Credits: @anushkasarkate07

