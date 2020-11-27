'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 26: Shona Sees Rajvir & Priyanka Together

In the November 26 episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Priyanka meets Rajvir and tries to tell the truth to Rajvir. Meanwhile, Shona taunts and threatens Priyanka but Rajvir comes to her rescue. Priyanka fears that Shona will tell Ankushrao the truth.

The episode begins with Kanchan sitting for the food strike event and gestures Rajvir to call her. The local organisers ask her what the matter is. When Kanchan says that Rajvir wants to take her home because he has other works to do, the organisers ask Rajvir to leave which makes Kanchan more annoyed. Rajvir then leaves to meet Priyanka.

At first, Priyanka shouts at him for being late but later she tries to tell him the truth. However, before she could unveil anything, Rajvir tells him about Vaishu and Pilya. He laughs while narrating the story which makes Priyanka upset and angry at the same time. She asks Rajvir not to laugh. Adding to the same, she also requests him to not tell anyone about Pilya and Vaishu.

Priyanka fears that her name is about to get spoiled. Rajvir, then admits that he already told Nagya everything but assures her that he will ask Nagya to stay quiet. Priyanka is relieved but when she tries to tell him the truth, Shona arrives at the location. She taunts Priyanka and while doing so she also threatens that she will tell Ankushrao about how she met Rajvir on the way while buying groceries.

Worried Priyanka stays quiet but Rajvir argues with Shona. He tells her to go tell Ankushrao about everything. He also adds that they do not fear because they don’t have anything to hide. Rajvir, then says that Priyanka can do whatever she likes and roam wherever she wants to. This makes Shona angry and she swears to make their life hell.

When Rajvir reaches at the food strike, he witnesses local people trying to question Kanchan. Rajvir gives an honest answer which is heard by the administrative personnel as well. The food strike becomes successful and Kanchan gets all the credit. On the other hand, Priyanka calls Rajvir to ask if Nagya had kept the affair story to himself. Rajvir doesn’t lie but assures that he will take care of it.

Rajvir then takes Nagya with him to correct his mistake but he ends up finding that the entire village is aware of the Pilya story. In the meantime, Priyanka sees Shona talking to his dad. She fears her spilling out the truth but is relieved to know that his father doesn’t know anything yet. On the other hand, Rajvir is upset with his mistakes and fears that Priyanka will stop talking to him. Stay tuned for further updates about Karbhari Laybhari.

