'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Nov 27: Jagdish Kidnaps Pilya; Rajvir Comes To Rescue

The November 27 episode of Karbhari Laybhari, starts with Priyanka yelling at Vaishali as the latter went to meet Pilya. Priyanka argues that since Vaishu and Pilya are meeting secretly, it is adding fuel to the rumours that there is something going on between Ankushrao's daughter and Pilya. While warning Vaishali to behave, Priyanka also adds that if the latter's father and Jaggudad will learn about the rumours, they will forcibly make her marry someone. And, on the other hand, they will also teach a lesson to Pilya.

READ | 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 26: Shona Sees Rajvir & Priyanka Together

Karbhari Laybhari written update

On Priyanka's request, Vaishali calls Pilya to talk about the same, but in vain. By the time Vaishali calls Pilya, Jagdish's goon kidnaps Pilya. Jagdish threatens Pilya to tell him the truth of his relationship with Priyanka. Pilya tries to explain but in vain. Later, Priyanka comes and says that Vaishali and Pilya are close friends and she has nothing to do with him. Adding further, Priyanka says since she and Vaishali are good friends, the villagers assumed that Vaishali is Ankushrao's daughter.

READ | 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 25: Priyanka Decides To Tell Rajvir The Truth

However, Jagdish refuses to believe Priyanka's words. Meanwhile, Rajvir reaches there and asks Jagdish how he dared to abduct Pilya. Jagdish argues with him and says that Pilya's closeness with Priyanka is defaming the reputation of the family and the party. Rajvir interrupts Jagdish's allegations and says that they are the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and they can not defame a girl. Rajvir asks for an apology and says that the confusion happened because of a few misunderstandings. Rajvir leaves with Pilya.

READ | 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 24: Priyanka Works Hard To Earn Remuneration

Later, Vaishali blames Priyanka for all the mess while saying that the latter shouldn't have lied to Veeru. Meanwhile, as Pilya is about to tell the truth to Rajvir, Vaishali calls him and requests to not reveal the truth of Ankurao's daughter to Rajvir. Amid their conversation, Rajvir snatches the phone and says sorry to Vaishali.

On the other hand, concerned Ganga requests Shina to get out of this mess. She also adds that Jagdish would have killed Pilya. She further adds that Jagdish can hurt Shina as well if he learns that she knew about Rajvir and Priyanka's friendship. Shona also says she will try to get into Priyanka's good books to harm her later.

READ | 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Nov 11 2020: Ankush Patil To Teach Rajveer A Lesson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.