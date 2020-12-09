'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Dec 7: Shona Slips Piyu's Letter In Ankushrao's File

In the December 7, 2020, episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Ashokrao tells Mane to organise an event to introduce everybody to Piyu (Priyanka). Priyanka passes on a note to Rajvir with the help of Shona. Shona is overjoyed when she hears about the introductory event for Priyanka.

Ankushrao instructs Mane

Ankushrao wants to make sure that everybody knows who his daughter is. He instructs Mane to organise a special event in the next two days to introduce Piyu a.k.a. Priyanka. Everybody is shocked to hear about this event. But Mane tells Ankushrao that he will make sure that this event is a complete success. Shona is overjoyed by this revelation. Ankushrao asks Shona for her help. He tells her to make sure she attends the event. Shona happily agrees to this demand. Priyanka overhears about this event and she becomes anxious.

Priyanka gets anxious

Priyanka starts talking to herself in her room. She says that she has been trying to inform Rajvir about her situation since quite a few days. But somehow she fails to do so. In a desperate attempt, Priyanka tries to call Rajvir. But her call does not connect. Shona enters Priyanka’s room and reveals that she is upset. Shona says that Priyanka lied to her father.

Priyanka tries hard to explain her circumstances to Shona. Shona accepts her apology and Priyanka reveals that she went to explain her situation to Rajvir. Shona wins Priyanka’s trust and convinces her to pass on her message to Rajvir through. Priyanka thanks Shona for this favour.

Rajvir thinks about Ankushrao

Rajvir is sleeping outside his house and thinking about his confrontation with Ankushrao. He remembers how Ankushrao’s men think that he was the one who threw cow dung on his daughter’s banner. He also remembers how Ankushrao beat him up. Rajvir’s mother enters the scene and advises him to forget about the incident. She tells him to leave politics behind and start a new chapter in his life. Rajvir agrees but wants to make sure that Ankushrao’s daughter gets to know who was the real culprit.

Priyanka writes a letter to Rajvir

Priyanka starts writing a letter to Rajvir. She writes about the things she has learnt from him. She also adds that she knows after knowing the truth he might not talk to her. Priyanka adds how she tried to reveal her true identity but failed to do so. She writes details about her true identity in this letter. She makes sure to apologise in the end and adds that she values their friendship more than anything.

Priyanka hands her letter to Shona

Shona is sitting in her room and admiring herself. Priyanka enters her room and hands over her letter. Priyanka reveals how she has written everything she wants to say in this letter. Shona reassures her that she is not going to read her letter. She also gains her trust and tells her that she will deliver him the letter without any error.

Shona slips the letter in Ankushrao’s folder

Ankushrao is sitting in the garden and working. Shona enters the scene and starts talking to him. Ankushrao gets a call from his team and steps aside. Shona takes advantage of this situation and slips Priyanka’s letter in his folder. After ending his call, Ankushrao starts talking to Shona again. Shona flirts with him a bit and walks away.

