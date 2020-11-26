'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 25: Priyanka Decides To Tell Rajvir The Truth

In the November 26 episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Priyanka decides to tell Rajvir the truth about her actual identity. Meanwhile, Rajvir learns about Vaishu and Pilya’s affair. Nisha tries to provoke Prithvi against her mother. Priyanka, on the other hand, lies to Jagdish to sneak out of the house to meet Rajvir.

Karbhari Laybhari written update November 25

The episode begins with Priyanka calling Rajvir to ask him to meet her. Rajvir at first gets worried, however, when Priyanka assures that everything’s alright, he is relieved and agrees to meet her. At Kanchan’s house, Disha makes idli for breakfast. The cook and the maid of the house mock her cooking expertise. When the breakfast is served to Kanchan, she spits it out, calling it flavourless which hurts Disha’s sentiments. At the same time, Rajvir arrives at the house and Kanchan orders him to drop her at the food strike event.

ALSO READ| 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 24: Priyanka Works Hard To Earn Remuneration

Disha provokes Prithvi

After Kanchan, Prithvi arrives at the breakfast table, however, when he asks for breakfast, angry Disha collects it all and feeds them to the cow. Prithvi follows her to find out what went wrong. Annoyed Disha complaints about Prithvi’s mother, while doing so she also points out that Kanchan is giving more attention to Rajvir than her own son. She also adds that there will soon come a day when Rajvir will emerge victorious and rule over everyone. Prithvi decides to do something about it.

ALSO READ| Karbhari Laybhari Written Update For Nov 23: Rajvir Helps Priyanka Find A Job

Vaishu and Pilya’s affair

After dropping Kanchan at the event, Rajvir notices that Vaishu is quietly going somewhere. He immediately follows her. Vaishu meets Pilya and the duo exchanged some romantic conversation with each other when Rajvir catches them red-handed. The duo denies their affair but Rajvir began to burst out in laughter as he thinks that Ankushrao’s daughter is dating Pilya.

ALSO READ| Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 20: Priyanka Decides To Tell Rajvir The Truth

Priyanka sneaks out of the house

To meet Rajvir, Priyanka lies to Jagdish that she is going out to fetch some groceries to organise a surprise lunch for Shona. Somehow, she manages to escape from her house. However, when Jagdish talks about the surprise lunch with Shona, within seconds she realises that there is something fishy. Shona decides to find out the truth. Stay tuned for further updates about Karbhari Laybhari.

ALSO READ| 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 18: Rajveer Brings Priyanka Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.