'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update November 24: Priyanka Works Hard To Earn Remuneration

In the November 24 episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Priyanka reaches at the address given to her by Rajvir. She performs all the household chores suggested to her by the old couple. At the end of the day, she receives a small remuneration from the couple which ends up giving her immense bliss.

Karbhari Laybhari written update November 24

The episode begins with Priyanka going to the house of an old couple in the village. She is greeted horribly by the old man, however, when Priyanka reveals that Rajvir has sent her, the old man cools off. Priyanka then says that she will do all the household work given to her. From washing utensils to cleaning clothes and the cattle house, struggling and juggling with multi-tasks, Priyanka performs all the tasks.

Priyanka performs all the tasks

However, when the couple sends her to fetch water, she realises that the entire village has to suffer for basic necessities like water. When she finally fetches water and leaves to reach the old couple’s house, she meets Rajvir on the way. Rajvir in return explains her all the problems that the villagers face on a daily basis. He unveils that the students have to walk a long distance to reach the schools, there’s no enough water to yield crops and those who manage to grow crops face difficulty in selling them.

ALSO READ| Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 17: Rajveer Thanks Priyanka For Saving Him

Priyanka’s hard work pays off

Upon learning all this, Priyanka by mistake utters that she never knew anything about this. Confused Rajvir asks her how she could be a villager and not know anything about it. Priyanka lies again to cover her fake story. Once she reaches the house, Priyanka is scolded again by the couple for taking too long. However, at the end of the day, the old couple unveils that the real reason for them being rude to her. They do not want a new worker and Rajvir doesn’t stop helping them. The couple praises her patience and gives her a small remuneration.

ALSO READ| 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 18: Rajveer Brings Priyanka Home

Kanchan scolds Rajvir

At Kanchan’s house, the aamdar calls her praising about Rajvir’s scheme which makes her angry. When Rajvir reaches Kanchan’s place, he is scolded and insulted by her. Kanchan asks him to stop playing his dirty games for taking Prithvi’s position. However, Rajvir declares that he has no interest in politics at all. Kanchan continues to insult him and sends him away. She thinks to herself that Rajvir should never enter politics at any cost.

ALSO READ| Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 20: Priyanka Decides To Tell Rajvir The Truth

Priyanka wonders about her lie

When Priyanka reaches at her house, her dad brings a gift for her apologising for being mad at her yesterday. After giving the gift, Priyanka’s dad asks her why she isn’t happy. Denying it, Priyanka replies that she is just tired. After her dad leaves, Priyanka compares her gift with the remuneration given to her by the old couple. She realises the bliss that hard work could get in one’s life. In her mind, she thanks Rajvir for it but she is also worried about the lie she had told him. Stay tuned for further updates about Karbhari Laybhari.

ALSO READ| Karbhari Laybhari Written Update For Nov 23: Rajvir Helps Priyanka Find A Job

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.