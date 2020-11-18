Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 17: Rajveer Thanks Priyanka For Saving Him

In this Karbhari Laybhari episode, Rajveer leaves to apologise to Priyanka. Midway he stops and asks his men to stop following him. Nagya asks the boys to leave but winks at them and asks them to follow Rajveer. The boys follow Rajveer from a distance when they bump into Jagdish. Nagya and Jagdish hold a gun at each other's face and get into an argument. Jagdish asks Nagya where Rajveer is. Nagya tells Jagdish that Rajveer is a lion and he does not need a herd to go around.

Karbhari Laybhari written update

Meanwhile, Vaishali and Priyanka are worried that Jagdish might hurt Rajveer. But Rajveer makes an entry like a hero and apologises to Priyanka. He says that he does not like her working at Ankush Patil's house and that she should work somewhere else. Priyanka agrees with him hesitantly and asks Rajveer to leave. Just then, Jagdish and his men come home to find Rajveer in their house.

Also Read: Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 4: Will Rajvir Apologise To Priyanka?

Jagdish points a gun at Rajveer and tells him that he will be going home dead today. Rajveer places his head at Jagdish's gun and asks him to take care. He leaves Priyanka's house with a smile and that leaves Priyanka impressed. Jagdish asks Priyanka what Rajveer had been doing in their house when Shona says that he had come to meet her.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Nov 11 2020: Ankush Patil To Teach Rajveer A Lesson

Meanwhile, Deepa starts acting that she has fainted because she needs an excuse from washing utensils. Nisha and Rajveer run to her but Rajveer realises that she is acting. Nisha tries to wake her up and shows her concern but when Kanchan comes there and tells Nisha that Deepa is acting, she leaves. Kanchan tells Rajveer to find another woman to work in their house.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 12: Rajveer Impresses Audience With His Speech

Rajveer goes to his friend and tells them that he wants someone to work in their house. Nagya suggests Priyanka assuming that she works at Ankush Patil's house. He takes Priyanka's number from Pilya and calls her up. Meanwhile, Ankush Patil and Jagdish get into a banter regarding the Rajveer thing. When Priyanka gets a call from Rajveer Ankush Patil and Jagdish ask her to pick it up. Priyanka is left startled when she finds out Rajveer called her up and the father and brother keep asking her who it is.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 16,2020: Nagya Hires Men To Protect Rajveer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.