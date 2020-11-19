'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 18: Rajveer Brings Priyanka Home

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Rajveer calls up Priyanka to tell her that he has a new job for her. He offers her a job at his house to which she denies. Rajveer says he will come home to pick her but she denies and says she will come to meet him. Meanwhile, Shona finds Jagdish in his jeep and decides to fool him. She starts telling him about her dream of making a movie with him. She narrates a story and Jagdish almost melts by her story. Shona tells him everything is ready but there’s a problem and that is finance.

Jagdish removes cash from his pocket and gives it to Shona. He says he only has ₹5000/- now, to which Shona replies that she will adjust for him. On the other hand, Rajveer waits for Priyanka to take her home for work. Priyanka comes and Rajveer tells her about the job. He tells her to come home with her and see the house and the people who live there, to assure that she won’t suffer and do a lot of work in his house. Priyanka says she does not want to go on his bike.

Rajveer assures that he will take her safely and she agrees to go with him. On the way, a girl named Chiu stops the two and asks Rajveer about Priyanka. She tells him that she has loved him since school and wants to marry him. She also says that she rejected many boys because of him. Rajveer says he does not like her and leaves with Priyanka while Chiu asks him to take her along.

Rajveer takes Priyanka home and she is hesitant to enter the house when she comes to know that the house belongs to Kanchan. Rajveer instructs Priyanka not to answer Kanchan back, not to look her in the eye and keep her head down while talking to Kanchan. Priyanka agrees to everything Rajveer says. Rajveer tells everyone that he brought Ankush Patil’s servant to work in their house.

Kanchan gets happy about it thinking of Priyanka as a spy, she will use to know what’s happening in Ankush Patil’s house. She makes Priyanka sit and feeds her dry fruits. Rajveer signals Priyanka to get up when she thinks to herself that if her father comes to know that she has been brought there to work in the opposition party’s house, he will hurt everyone. Meanwhile, Ankush Patil looks for his daughter in their house when Shona tells him that she knows where Priyanka has gone.

