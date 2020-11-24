Karbhari Laybhari Written Update For Nov 23: Rajvir Helps Priyanka Find A Job

Karbhari Laybhari November 23 episode begins with Rajvir helping Priyanka find a job. Unaware of Priyanka's truth, Rajvir takes Priyanka and Vaishu around the village in search of a new job for Priyanka. Rajvir takes them to Bharat Nana's house. He asks Bharat Nana if he can give Priyanka a job at his place. Bharat Nana remembers Priyanka from somewhere but fails to recognise her. His daughter-in-law thinks Vaishu needs a job and agrees to help her. However, Priyanka says the house is too clean and there won't be enough work for her and rejects the job.

Karbhari Laybhari written update

During the job hunt, Rajvir takes Priyanka and Vaishu to one of Priyanka's father's associates. He asks the man if there is any job vacancy for Priyanka. The latter gets scared after seeing her father's picture in his office and tries to hide behind Vaishu. The associate thinks Rajvir is talking about Vaishu and agrees. He recognises Priyanka. However, Priyanka rejects this job as well. Rajvir takes Priyanka and Vaishu around the entire village but she rejects all the jobs. Seeing Rajvir's popularity, Priyanka says Rajvir will be amazing in politics.

In Karbhari Laybhari latest episode, Rajvir gets a call from Nagaya. The latter informs that a huge matter has taken place at his house. Nagaya asks Rajvir to urgently come back home. Rajvir tells Priyanka that he has a job for her and gives her an address. He asks her to be there on time tomorrow. Rajvir leaves. Shona's car arrives at the same place where Rajvir drops Priyanka and Vaishu.

Shona greets Priyanka and asks her what she was doing there. The latter says she had come to meet her friend. Shona sarcastically teases her with Rajvir's name. Priyanka lashes out at Shona and leaves. At Rajvir's house, Prithvi makes a fool out of himself in front of many villagers. Rajvir clears their issues and helps all the villagers. Rajvir's aunty insults him and asks him to leave. Meanwhile, her party head calls her and scolds her for Prithvi's behaviour.

At Ankushrao’s house, Shona plays her another card. She fools Ankushrao and takes four lakhs from him. Ankushrao who is flattered with her presence melts in front of Shona and does everything she says. Shona's plan to stay in the village for free works wonders for her.

