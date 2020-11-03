'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 2: Rajvir And His Mother Are Treated As Servants

The first episode of Karbhari Laybhari starts with Rajvir dancing with the other locals from the village. He spots his mother from the crowd and tells her that his father won the elections. Rajvir's mother calls Kanchan to bring the "thali". As the family members wait outside to welcome Rajvir's father, someone comes and informs that Rajvir's father has been assassinated.

Karbhari Laybhari November 2 episode

Later, Rajvir's mother is cleaning the floors when Sudham asks her not to do it. Just then Kanchan Suryavansham comes there and tells Sudham that she's the owner of this house and everything will work according to her in their house. Rajvir and his mother Sunandha are treated as servants by Kanchan and her husband. A few years later, Prithvi gets married and to a girl from their village. Kanchan gives Sunandha's jewellery to her daughter-in-law.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Introduces Nikhil Chavan As Lead; Here's Details About The Actor

While having lunch, Kanchan tells Sunandha to serve Rajvir yesterday's leftover food. Kanchan, her husband, Prithvi and his wife sit together for lunch at the dining table while Rajvir and his mother sit down on the floor. Rajvir sees his mother eating leftover food and takes away her plate and gives the plate with freshly cooked food. Kanchan tells Rajvir about bringing Shona star for Prithvi's reception.

Rajvir does not eat his lunch and leaves to bring Shona to their village. After Shona's shoot, Rajvir gives her ₹5 lakh for coming to their village, but she demands more money. Rajvir tells her that they'll give her the money once she reaches their village. He attaches Shona's vanity van to his tractor and drags her to their village.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Promo Breakdown And Details About The Cast Of The Show

Before the wedding reception, Kanchan gets irritated by Ankush Patil's presence. Meanwhile, Piu and her friend also come there to see Shona, the actress. When Piu finds her father at the function she hides behind a tree. Ankush Patil taunts Kanchan that they need to invite celebrities for their family functions so people could come.

Meanwhile, Rajvir brings Shona to their village and apologises to her. Shona performs and gets impressed by Rajvir. After the function, she asks Rajvir if he liked her performance. Rajvir tells her he missed it but will watch it next time. Later, he asks Shona if he could drop her back, but she tells him since he brought her to their village, she's not his.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode's Written Update Oct 9: Yash Motivates Arundhati

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.