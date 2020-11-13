'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 12: Rajveer Impresses Audience With His Speech

In this Karbhari Laybhari episode, Kanchan and Prithvi reach for the event. The host inaugurates the event and asks Kanchan to give a small speech. Kanchan boasts about herself and praises Prithvi in front of the public. The host then announces and asks Prithvi to come and give a speech. Prithvi starts his speech but forgets his lines. He stammers and starts sweating, while others start laughing at him. Just then, Shona and Ankush Patil arrive at the event.

The public spot Shona at the event and run towards her. They start taking selfies with her while Prithvi is left embarrassed that people left while he was speaking. Nagya tells Rajveer that Prithvi spoilt the event and Shona added more fuel to it by her presence with Ankush Patil. Rajveer says he won't spoil the event and decides to give a speech.

As Rajveer starts speaking, the people who ran to Shona for selfies come back and take their seats. The people living in neighbouring households come out to see who has taken over the stage. As Rajveer speaks, people say that they see his father in him. Rajveer manages to impress the audience with his speech and they praise him. Shona and Ankush Patil look disappointed with Rajveer's speech while Priyanka tells her friend that Rajveer looks dashing.

At home, Nisha eagerly waits to welcome Prithvi and the others. As they arrive, Nisha gets happy and welcomes them. She asks everyone how the function went. Kanchan and Prithvi leave without saying anything. Deepa realises there is something wrong and decides to find out. She eavesdrops when Kanchan and her husband are having a conversation.

Kanchan says that Rajveer saved Prithvi and the Suryavanshis from an embarrassment. Kanchan says Prithvi has embarrassed them and now everyone will laugh at them. She calls Deepa but finds her at the door. Kanchan scolds Deepa for listening to their conversation. Deepa leaves the room and goes to Nisha. She tells Nisha about what happened at the event and says Kanchan will now treat her as a servant if Rajveer becomes a politician. Meanwhile., Priyanka gets more impressed with Rajveer as she sees him do all the work after the event gets over.

